MLB and the MLBPA are still in talks

Although MLB had set Monday as the deadline to reach an agreement before rescheduling Opening Day, the negotiations – which lasted more than 16 hours – prompted the league to extend the deadline to 5 pm ET on Tuesday. The sides will reconvene today at 11 a.m. ET in an effort to finalize the final details on a new CBA and potentially clear the way for spring training camps to open later. this week, and for Opening Day to take place on March 31, as scheduled.