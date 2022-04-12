MLB: Aníbal Sánchez was placed on the disabled list | baseball 123

Carlos Colon | @carlosac1_

The Washington Nationals opted for the signing of Creole pitcher Aníbal Sánchez and everything started on the wrong foot for both parties. The Venezuelan pitcher was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to pressure on the cervical nerve in his neck.

Just landed in Atlanta to the official announcement that the Nationals have recalled Josh Rogers from AAA to start tonight’s game and placed Aníbal Sánchez on the 10-day IL with a cervical nerve impingement in his neck. —Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 11, 2022

The right-hander was called to be the starter on Monday, April 11, in the first visit of the Washington Nationals to the Atlanta Braves. The team notified that he had been removed from the lineup of the day and the call to the branches was immediate, as the young Josh Rogers, a left-handed pitcher for the Triple A Rochester team.

Read also: How much does the Atlanta Braves World Series ring cost?

In 2021 Rogers went 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA in six games, all as a starter, with the Washington Nationals.

Aníbal Sánchez already carried these inconveniences since the beginning of the season. He complained about this when the team flew from Florida to Washington DC for the season opener against the New York Mets. Already on Sunday his manager Dave Martinez had mentioned that he was “doubtful” that the pitcher would make his scheduled start.

The status of the Venezuelan is actually day by day, pending future evaluations.