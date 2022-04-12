Sports

MLB: Aníbal Sánchez was placed on the disabled list | baseball 123

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

Carlos Colon | @carlosac1_

The Washington Nationals opted for the signing of Creole pitcher Aníbal Sánchez and everything started on the wrong foot for both parties. The Venezuelan pitcher was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to pressure on the cervical nerve in his neck.

The right-hander was called to be the starter on Monday, April 11, in the first visit of the Washington Nationals to the Atlanta Braves. The team notified that he had been removed from the lineup of the day and the call to the branches was immediate, as the young Josh Rogers, a left-handed pitcher for the Triple A Rochester team.

Read also: How much does the Atlanta Braves World Series ring cost?

In 2021 Rogers went 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA in six games, all as a starter, with the Washington Nationals.

Aníbal Sánchez already carried these inconveniences since the beginning of the season. He complained about this when the team flew from Florida to Washington DC for the season opener against the New York Mets. Already on Sunday his manager Dave Martinez had mentioned that he was “doubtful” that the pitcher would make his scheduled start.

The status of the Venezuelan is actually day by day, pending future evaluations.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

The only Lakers player LeBron James congratulated despite not qualifying for the Playoffs

9 mins ago

Juan Reynoso believes that Charly Rodríguez’s injury was with bad intention

21 mins ago

The Lakers get rid of the worst contract in NBA history

33 mins ago

Summary Pachuca vs. Tijuana (0-0): Tuzos, leaders despite their failures

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button