MLB approves PitchCom technology by 2022
Pitchers and catchers will have the opportunity to change the traditional method of communicating between pitches during the upcoming Major League season.
MLB informed teams Tuesday that it will continue to offer the PitchCom service — a mobile device that transmits signals between catcher and pitcher — in the 2022 regular season.
The technology, which will be optional, was approved by the MLB Players Association after positive feedback following experimental use at the Class-A level last year and in major league camps in 2022.
In an attempt to improve game speed and prevent sign stealing, PitchCom eliminates the traditional need for a catcher to use finger signals. Instead, the catcher has a remote control armband with nine buttons, with which he can request a specific pitch and its location.
The pitcher will have an earpiece on his cap and the receiver on his helmet. The device may also be used by up to three other players (typically the two infielders and the center fielder) to adjust their placement on the field.
The encrypted channel will be able to be used in multiple languages and teams will also be able to program code words to replace terms like “straight” or “curve.”
With the PitchCom technology it is expected that visits to the mound will be greatly reduced.