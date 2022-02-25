MLB assures that season will be shortened if there is no agreement for Monday

JUPITER, FLORIDA — Major League Baseball (MLB) said the Major League season would be shortened if a labor agreement isn’t reached by the end of Monday.

Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31.

The players have not said whether they agree to that deadline, and there is a sense that both sides are waiting for more time pressure to force more major moves from the other in conflict.

Meanwhile, on another day of minor moves as the deadline to save Opening Day slated for March 31 approaches, Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players on Wednesday was to raise the minimum wage. at an additional $10,000 a year.

MLB has proposed raising its minimum salary offer for this year to $640,000, with the number increasing by $10,000 with each additional season of a five-year deal.

Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with jumps of $30,000 each season.

There appears to have been little to no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitrage players.

The parties are still meeting, in a small group session.

There has been no movement on the biggest issue: payroll thresholds and luxury tax rates.

Teams have told the union they won’t cut revenue sharing and won’t add new methods for players to rack up service time, which the players say are necessary to prevent teams from holding onto players to delay free agency.