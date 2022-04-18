MLB: Bryce Harper steals home and the show in Miami (+ Video) | baseball 123

Harold Capote Fernandez

For this Saturday’s game, the Philadelphia Phillies are presented with the need to prevail as a place, there were already four consecutive losses for the cast led by Joe Girardi.

As the top figure and leader of the group, Bryce Harper does what it takes to revive his teammates and what a way he finds to achieve it.

During the top of the same first inning, after reaching base on a walk, advancing to second on a hit by Nick Castellanos and advancing to third on a sacrifice fly by Alec Bohm, the Quaker outfielder leaves all the souls present speechless. at the home of the Miami Marlins.

With Johan Camargo on duty, Harper takes advantage of a fatal inaccuracy in the fish’s defense when catcher Jacob Stallings tries to catch Castellanos in his attempt to cheat second base.

While Miguel Rojas chases him, the number 3 of the Phillies takes the opportunity to take the plate, in a play that is recorded as a stolen home plate.

This is how Bryce Harper scored the Phillies’ second run. Marlins HORROR pic.twitter.com/y9DVFb0XDR – The Dugout (@eldugoutbeisbol) April 16, 2022

Last year, against the Atlanta Braves and in much the same circumstances, the ranger also stole home plate.

Bryce Harper just stole home ðŸ’€pic.twitter.com/K6ixxbsIX5 — Paul C (@HurtsyIvania) July 24, 2021

Back in 2012, he also did it when he was a rookie with the Washington Nationals, precisely against Philadelphia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhS8aj0tazQ