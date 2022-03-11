MLB cancels 93 more games

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games from next season on Wednesday, putting further pressure on players and appearing to negate the last chance to play a full 162-game season per club.

The cancellation would imply for the players the loss of salary and time of service.

After the two sides seemed to get closer on several issues, they nevertheless got stuck on the issue of the amateur draft. Then, the major league office announced that two additional series per team were cancelled, through April 13. This raised the number of matches deleted from the calendar to 184, 7.6% of the 2,430 that make up the season.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, we have made good-faith proposals this week that address specific concerns raised by the Players Association that would have allowed players to return to the field immediately,” Manfred said in a statement. release.

“In view of the logistical realities of the calendar, two other series will be withdrawn from this one, which means that the opening day is postponed until April 14.”

The players’ negotiators had taken steps earlier in the day to get closer to Major League Baseball’s proposals, but ended up condemning what they perceived as a new pressure measure.

“The owners’ decision to cancel additional games is absolutely unnecessary,” the union said in a statement. “After making a series of comprehensive proposals to the league this afternoon and receiving notice that substantial responses were coming, the players haven’t heard that.”

Meanwhile, the leaders proposed a new option to the union in order to shorten the agreement in such a way that it ends in 2024.

This would lead to even more negotiations.

Though differences narrowed over the three thorniest issues under discussion, club owners continued to push to defend the old goal of an international amateur draft.

Players have rejected the proposal since July 28, when it was introduced.

Major League Baseball has warned that it will not present a new counterproposal to players unless the union first chooses one of three options:

1. Access to the international draft in exchange for the elimination of direct compensation for the amateur draft for qualified free agents.

2. Keep the compensation in exchange for the majors withdrawing the proposal from the international draft.

3. Withdraw compensation, giving players until Nov. 15 to accept an international draft that would begin in 2024 and giving Major League Baseball the right to reopen the collective bargaining agreement after that season if players don’t accept the draft.

On the 98th day of baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995, the latest alternative would leave open the possibility of another labor dispute in less than three years.

The players rejected all three options. Instead, they proposed lowering compensation for this year, either agreeing to a Nov. 15 draft for both sides, or returning to compensation for the 2022-23 offseason.

The campaign was originally due to open on March 31. If games are canceled through April 14 and players don’t receive credited service time in an eventual deal, free-agent eligibility could be postponed for many members.

In the case of Shohei Ohtani, it would take from 2023 to 24; in Pete Alonso’s, from 24 to 25; in Jake Cronenworth’s, from 25 to 26, and in Jonathan India, from 26 to 27.

Players lowered their cap to trigger the so-called luxury tax, to a payroll of $232 million this year. The limit would rise to 235 million in 2023, 240 million in 2024, 245 million in 2025 and 250 million in 2026.

The Players Association had raised between $238 million and $263 million in its previous proposal a week earlier. It is now 2.5% from the initial figure proposed Tuesday by the owners, of 230 million.

By 2026, players are within 3.2% of Major League Baseball’s supply of $242 million.

The desire of the owners aims to apply a fourth ceiling for the tax, 60 million dollars above the first. It is one of the points that continue to generate the most discrepancies.

The players reduced the proposed bonus fund for players who are not yet eligible for salary arbitration from $80 million to $65 million. A day earlier, the majors raised their offer from 30 million to 40.

The union demands annual increases of 5 million, while the leaders would maintain the same amount for five years.

Similarly, the union lowered its minimum wage proposal from $725,000 to $710,000. The figure would rise to $780,000 by 2026.

The clubs are proposing $700,000 this year, an amount that would rise to $770,000.

The Athletic was the first outlet to report on the union’s luxury tax and bonus fund proposals.

With various intervals, the parties spent 16 and a half hours during a round of negotiations that began on Tuesday and ended at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They took a break so the players’ association could hold a conference call with its executive board.

Amid a mix of rain and snow, chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer and attorney Ian Penny headed to the MLB offices to present the new offers and then returned to union headquarters.

Under the proposed international draft, teams would rotate picks into different first-round quadrants over a four-year period. An allocation system would be implemented, similar to the one agreed by the union as of 2012 for the amateur draft that covers residents of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The international draft proposal includes rigid assignments that could not be negotiated by individuals. The Major Leagues estimate 17 million in additional expenses for international players recruited, above the 166.3 million spent by the 30 teams in 2021, in addition to 6 million in players who do not go through the draft.

Recruitment would begin in 2024.