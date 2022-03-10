MLB cancels the second week of the 2022 season after not reaching an agreement between owners and players

New York. Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball (MLB)announced today, Wednesday, the cancellation of matches until April 14, when the owners of teams and the Players Association continue without reaching an agreement on the new collective agreement.

Previously, Manfred had announced the cancellation of the first week of the campaign, when it was scheduled to start on March 31.

184 games have already been canceled out of a total of 2,430 challenges in the campaign.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, we made good faith proposals this week that address the specific concerns expressed by the MLBPA and would have allowed players to return to the field immediately,” Manfred said in a statement. of press.

“The clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed obstacles, clubs have proposed ways to close the gaps to preserve full schedules,” he added.

“Due to the logistical realities of the calendar, two other series are being removed from the calendar, which means that Opening Day is postponed until April 14,” Manfred added.

With various intervals, the parties spent 16 and a half hours during a round of negotiations that began on Tuesday and ended at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They took a break so the players’ association could hold a conference call with its executive board.

Amid a mix of rain and snow, chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer and attorney Ian Penny headed to the MLB offices to present the new offers and then returned to union headquarters.

On Tuesday, MLB presented several proposals to the players on the central economic issues: the so-called luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus fund for players who do not yet qualify for salary arbitration and the minimum wage. The league also insisted on its long-standing goal of creating an international draft to sign amateur players. But the union did not approve the lottery.

Teams would rotate by selecting players from various sections of the first-round draft over a four-year period. It would be something similar to what the union accepted starting in 2012 in the amateur draft that covers residents of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The international draft — which would begin in 2024 — would include fixed shifts that cannot be negotiated by individuals. MLB calculated an additional $17 million spent on international signings, on top of the $166.3 million spent by the 30 teams in 2021, plus $6 million on non-draft players.

The union’s staunch opposition to the international draft remains an obstacle to a new collective bargaining agreement. In exchange for accepting the international draft, MLB will forgo compensation with draft picks that are included in signing a free agent who received a qualifying offer.

International players will lose the ability to sign with the team of their choice. The age to enter the draft will be when the player turns 16 years old.

Tuesday’s deadline was the third set by MLB in the past two weeks.

It is the second longest lockout in baseball history.

Some 16 1/2 hours of negotiations that began Feb. 28 in Jupiter, Florida, made progress but broke down acrimoniously the next day, when Manfred announced that the first two series of the season for each team were off.

There seems to be no chance of opening the campaign on March 31, as planned. However, Major League Baseball had warned the union that Tuesday was the last day a deal could be reached that would allow a modified 162-game per club schedule to go ahead.

Complying with that complete schedule would allow the full salary and time of service that is taken into account so that the players can declare themselves free agents.

MLB on Monday offered to raise the salary cap from $220 million to $228 million, with certain concessions, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said, confirming a version of The Athletic.

The union started the week asking for 238 million.

The Players Association on Monday asked for a fund of 80 million for this year and the MLB proposed 30 million. While Major League Baseball is proposing a minimum salary of $700,000, the union has asked for $725,000.