MLB confirms rule adjustments for 2022

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball finalized the rule change Thursday that will keep automatic runners in extra innings for the third straight season.
Despite the relaxation of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB and the Players Association have agreed to retain the rule that each team starts with a runner on second base in extra innings in the 2022 regular season.
The agreement regarding the change in the rules of the game will also include expanding the squad from 26 to 28 players from the first day of the season, April 7, and until May 1 of this year, due to the fact that the training sessions spring started late.
Another new rule will benefit Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese hitting and pitching star. With the adoption of designated hitters in both leagues, pitchers who start a game will be able to continue in the game as designated hitters after leaving the mound. A designated hitter may also come in to pitch. This change will be applicable for several seasons.
“The designated hitter expansion gives two-way players greater flexibility to showcase their talents and benefits the game for the foreseeable future,” Players Guild director of services Kevin Slowey said in a statement. “The adjustment to the rosters and the extra innings will also serve to protect the physique and well-being of the players during this unique 2022 season.”
The modification with the so-called “zombie” corridor was in force in the regular 2020 and 2021 campaigns as part of the adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 78 games that went to extra innings during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with the longest being a pair of 13-inning games in Houston that the Dodgers won on July 29 and the A’s on Aug. 7. Every previous season, going back to 1901, has had at least one game that has gone 15 innings or more.
Last year, 233 games went to extra innings, the longest going 16 innings in the Dodgers’ win at San Diego on Aug. 25.
The modification that shortened the doubleheaders during 2020 and 2021 to seven innings will not continue in 2022.
The templates will remain with 28 players until May 1; 26 from May 2 to August 31; and 28 for the rest of the regular season. Last season, teams were limited to 26 from day one through August 31, and were later increased to 28.
Rookie rankings will remain the same as in 2021. Last year September was not excluded from the 45-day limit for losing rookie status in future seasons.