MLB contract that Carlos Correa rejected the Yankees for Twins

As one of the unexpected news prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball Season, it was announced that Carlos Correa decided to sign with the Minnesota Twins. This after the countless rumors linking him to the New York Yankees. The Puerto Rican and the Bronx organization did have a rapprochement, but he rejected the contract they made him. Here we present what it was.

The journalist Andy Martino of SNY revealed the contract that the New York Yankees would have offered Carlos Correa before he decided to reject it and opted to sign with the Minnesota Twins.

According to the information, the Puerto Rican did not want to accept the four years that the Bronx organization proposed (it does not specify an economic amount for that time) nor the fact that the contract would include clauses to get out of it every year.

Instead, the shortstop did take all three seasons with the Twins and a $105.3 million payout and opt-out clauses after each of the first two years.

In this way, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins ‘shaken’ the free agency market ahead of the 2022 MLB Season; and the New York Yankees and Houston Astros failed to secure his services.