MLB details of Trevor Story’s contract with the Red Sox

It was during the morning of this Sunday, March 20, that it was announced that Trevor Story signed with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2022 season of the MLB. The infielder got this deal from free agency and after months of uncertainty about it. As the hours progressed, the Story’s contract details with Red Sox and here we share them.

The journalist Joel Sherman of the New York Post has been one of those who has given the most coverage to the new relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who closed a negotiation this day.

Sherman shared that the details of Story’s contract include an economic amount of $140 million dollars for six years, as well as an option to leave the negotiation after the fourth.

Boston’s organization could pick up a seventh-year option on the infielder’s services, making the contract a seven-year, $160 million deal.

Trevor Story signed just a couple of days after Carlos Correa landed his signature with the Minnesota Twins, a move that accelerated the market for the former Colorado Rockies.