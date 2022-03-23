MLB expands rosters and approves ‘Ohtani rule’

The Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner’s office and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have agreed to expand active rosters from 26 to 28 players during the first three weeks of next season and a rule that protects the player, which in addition to opening as pitcher is part of his team’s lineup in the same game, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The major league front office and the players’ union made the decision to add two players to the regular roster to give managers leeway, after a lockout-shortened preseason affected the start of spring training.

Now that the designated hitter is a universal figure in the American and National leagues, the new rule stipulates that if the starting pitcher is also hitting in the lineup, then that player remains designated hitter even if he is removed early on.

Basically, that means that if a player like Japan’s Shohei Ohtani starts out pitching and hitting for the Los Angeles Angels, he would continue to hit for the rest of the game even if he was retired as a pitcher. This rule was approved for the entire duration of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which expires after the 2026 season.

Last season, Ohtani became the first player in major league history to be named to the All-Star Game as both a pitcher and a hitter. For the first time in the 88 years of the All-Star Game, a player was both the starting pitcher and the designated hitter for a team.

Ohtani hit 46 home runs, 26 doubles and eight triples, drove in 100 runs and scored 103 and received 96 walks as a batter. As the Angels’ star pitcher he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts (130.1 IP) in 23 starts, limiting opponents to a .207 average. He was voted the American League Most Valuable Player and received a special award from the commissioner’s office for his historic achievement.

MLB and the MLBPA also agreed to return to using the “ghost” runner in extra innings, but only for the 2022 season, and to eliminate seven-inning doubleheaders. Team owners must ratify the new agreements.