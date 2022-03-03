MLB Fernando Tatis Jr flirts signing with Toros Tijuana LMB

Fernando Tatis Jr. has lit up social networks with ‘flirting’ with the Tijuana Bulls. San Diego Padres baseball player flirted with a possible signing with the organization of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) after it became known that the Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season has been canceled. Could it be that we will see the Mexican on the other side of the border?

The arrival of Major League Baseball players in Mexican baseball for the upcoming season seems to be a viable option and to be considered once it was announced that the MLB campaign will start later than scheduled.

The teams of the Mexican Baseball League are already doing their thing and in the case of the Toros de Tijuana they already flirted with nothing more and nothing less than Fernando Tatis Jr., who answered the call.

This happened on the official Twitter account, where the Padres player and the current LMB champions exchanged a few words that made Mexican fans excited.

Specialists have reported that the Mexican Baseball League could be the first option to consider for players to play while the situation in the Major Leagues is resolved. And it seems that ‘El Niño’ does not rule out the possibility.