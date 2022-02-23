MLB-Former Major League Baseball player Julio Cruz dies

The former player of the Big leagues, Julius Cruzpassed away this Wednesday, February 23, 2022 for unknown reasons so far.

Julio Cruz died at the age of 67, he played for 10 seasons in the MLB, 6 with the Seattle Mariners and the rest with the Chicago White Sox.

Cruz debuted in 1997 with the Seattle Mariners playing 60 games giving a good impression that he was ready for the Majors, the following year he stole 59 bases with 129 hits in 141 games, accumulating an AVG. of 235. with a 588 OPS.

Although he never won an MVP, World Series or silver bat, Juan Cruz was one of the most skilled players of his time, stealing 343 bases in 10 seasons.

Cruz hit .256/.336/.296 as a rookie that season before cementing himself as a regular in 1978. While power was never his calling card, Cruz averaged 50 stolen bases a year from 1978 to 1983, stealing bags in a outstanding success rate of 83.5% on the way.

He was the Mariners’ all-time leader in steals before being surpassed by Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki, and Cruz still ranks second all-time in franchise history in that regard.