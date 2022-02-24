MLB-How much will it cost the players each canceled day?

The MLB threatened the players association making it clear that they are going to start canceling games of the 2022 regular season.

How much will it cost the players every day canceled by the MLB?

Every day without MLB would cost players in general about 20 million, that’s adding the salary of every active player in the Majors.

Obviously other players lose up to 50 times more than others, such as those players with big contracts like Giancarlo Stanton, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Francisco Lindor, Gerrit Cole, Manny Machado, Jose Altuve, among others.

Fact: Fernando Tatis Jr. has an equally large contract, however, he is destined to earn only 5 million in 2022, which is not as much money as others as previously mentioned.

Every day missed of the 162-game season would cost players about $20 million in salary. 🤑 How would the players face this heavy financial loss? Here’s what our sources in the negotiations have told us about the issue. 🧵🧵🧵 — El Fildeo ⚾️🔥 ‘we have lockout 🥶 (@elfildeo) February 23, 2022

It should be noted that two players who are going to lose the most money for each canceled game are the ones who have been in those meetings all the time, such as Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Francisco Lindor, who in turn are a clear example of who seek the future of those who are rising because they are already “insured.”