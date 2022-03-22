MLB letter to Yankees on sign-stealing allegations to be made public, despite appeal

NEW YORK – Two years after a federal judge ruled that a letter detailing a 2017 investigation into the New York Yankees should become a public record, that letter will now see the light of day.

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit over the daily fantasy ramifications of electronic sign-stealing in baseball allege that a 2017 press release from commissioner Rob Manfred hid the full findings of what MLB discovered the Yankees had done. The imminent publication of the letter will reveal any differences between what Manfred said in public about his findings and what was revealed in private.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote the letter to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and it is alleged to contain evidence of the team’s sign-stealing methods from 2017, when New York was caught improperly using a phone and was discovered that the Boston Red Sox used an Apple Watch to pick up signs from opposing teams.

“The Yankees argue that the harm from disclosure of the Letter to the Yankees will be increased because its content ‘would be distorted to falsely and unfairly create the misleading scenario that the Yankees somehow violated MLB’s sign-stealing rules, when in The Yankees did not actually do it,” the court wrote. “That argument, however, carries little weight. Release of the document will allow the public to independently assess MLB’s conclusion regarding the internal investigation (as disclosed to the Yankees) and the Yankees are fully capable of spread their own views on the actual content of the Yankee letter.”

The court also upheld the dismissal of a $5 million lawsuit over the illegal sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball from 2019 to 2020 brought by DraftKings player Kristopher Olson and 100 other plaintiffs against MLB, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston Red Sox.

A district court judge initially ordered the letter released, but the Yankees argued against it, appeals taking more than a year, ultimately ruling against the Bronx Bombers.

Yankees team president Randy Levine objected to the December 2020 release of the letter, saying releasing it would raise “serious” privacy concerns and that the letter filed as confidential in the Astros-Reds lawsuit Sox would not go public. Levine also said the letter would damage the Yankees’ reputation.

The court disputed that argument.

“Release of the document will allow the public to independently assess MLB’s conclusion regarding the internal investigation (as articulated to the Yankees),” the court wrote.

Major League Baseball and the Yankees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.