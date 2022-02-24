MLB makes new proposal to the MLBPA

A day after the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) increased its demands regarding minimum salaries, Major League Baseball responded with a new proposal in order to advance talks on a new agreement. work collective.
The league proposed a minimum salary of $640,000 for 2022, which would increase by $10,000 in each of the next four seasons. The $69,000 increase from the current minimum would more than double the $27,000 increase in the last collective bargaining agreement, an increase of 12% compared to 5% in the last agreement.
The increase would also represent a larger increase than the $63,000 increase players saw in minimum salary over the entire five-year span of the last collective bargaining agreement from 2016-21.
On Tuesday, the MLBPA proposed a minimum of $775,000 in 2022, with increases of $30,000 in each of the next four seasons — more than its previous proposal.
“This was an attempt to positively respond to a series of proposals by the MLBPA that have been backed down,” an MLB spokesman said. “We have five days to reach an agreement, so there is still time for a breakthrough. We’re here to make a deal, but they’re going to have to start moving toward us rather than away for this to happen.”
MLB reiterated its deadline of February 28 for an agreement to be reached and the regular season can start on March 31 as scheduled. The league has communicated the deadline to the union as Feb. 12, and while some have questioned whether Monday really represents a firm deadline, a league spokesman made it clear that this is how MLB is approaching it.
“A deadline is a deadline,” the spokesman said. “After February 28, games will be cancelled. Lost games are lost games and no salaries will be paid for those games.”
Commissioner Rob Manfred said during owners meetings two weeks ago that based on injury data and the league’s experience during the 2020 season, which was shortened by the pandemic, spring training should be four weeks.
MLB chose its deadline for the change guided by the idea that February 28 represents the last possible day for camps to open on March 3.
If the season does not start on March 31, a league spokesman said the canceled games will not be rescheduled, as the constant presence of interleague play would make it impossible to reschedule as doubleheaders.”
“Basically, we would resume the current schedule based on when we can ratify an agreement and open the camps,” the spokesman said.
There is still a gap between the two sides on several issues, including the competitive balance tax, a figure for a fund for players ineligible for salary arbitration, a plan to combat playing time manipulation and the size of a lottery-style draft. .
The MLBPA is also trying to expand Super 2 eligibility to 75% of all players with two to three years of service time, though the league has insisted it won’t consider any changes to the current system. The union is also seeking a reduction in revenue sharing, another issue the league refuses to negotiate.
MLB has made adjustments to several key issues in recent weeks, while each of the MLBPA’s last three proposals has included at least one area where the union has asked for more than its previous proposal.
“It’s hard to respond to any backtracking proposal,” a league source said. “Instead of being punitive, we took another step toward them on the minimum wage.”
MLB and the MLBPA are scheduled to meet Thursday in Jupiter, Florida, which will be the fourth straight day of negotiations. The two sides are set to continue meeting over the weekend ahead of Monday’s deadline.