MLB, MLBPA meet in Florida

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) met for several hours Monday in Jupiter, Florida, as both sides work to try to reach a new collective agreement.
The parties met for just over an hour and then parted ways to talk with each other before meeting again later.
MLB increased its pre-arbitration fund offer from $5 million to $20 million, a sum that would be distributed among the top 30 players prior to salary arbitration. The MLBPA’s previous proposal was for a $115 million fund, to be distributed among a pool of 150 players.
The league also expanded its offering of an NBA-style Amateur Draft lottery from the top three picks to four. The MLBPA is seeking a lottery for the first eight selections. For comparison purposes, the NBA lottery is responsible for establishing the first four picks in a year’s draft, while the NHL lottery hands out the first two picks.
“It was a good thing to get together in that room,” an MLB source said. “It was a very broad and productive conversation that covered several topics. We look forward to meeting again tomorrow (Tuesday) to try to advance the negotiations and work towards the goal of reaching an agreement”.
According to a source, MLB also withdrew its proposal asking the MLBPA to give the league the ability to reduce the number of players on minor league rosters, as well as its proposal to limit the number of times a player can be sent to the minors per season. The MLBPA has proposed a limit of four options per player, per season.
The source added that the league wants to reach an agreement and that “we will try to do everything possible to negotiate at the table with our partners in the Players Association, rather than through the media.”
Both sides met again on Tuesday.
MLB has set February 28 as the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow regular season openers to be held on March 31.
Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, who chairs the owners’ labor policy committee, and Padres Vice President Ron Fowler — the committee’s newest member — were at the meeting.
Players Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor, Paul Goldschmidt, Jameson Taillon, Sonny Gray, Whit Merrifield, Taylor Rogers, Brent Suter and Brandon Nimmo were also in attendance at Monday’s meeting, which took place at Roger Dean Stadium. .