MLB, MLBPA talks follow; meet today

The sixth straight day of negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association produced little momentum, leaving just two days to reach agreement on whether the regular season is to open on March 31 as scheduled.
MLB sought to address players’ concerns about alleged tanking and service time manipulation by offering landmark changes in both areas.
The league offered a draft lottery that would award the top six picks — two more than any other league in the sport — and agreed to implement part of the MLBPA’s plan to fight service-time manipulation in addition to its own.
The league has agreed to award a full year of service time to any player who places first or second in their league’s Rookie of the Year voting. This would encourage teams to promote top prospects as soon as possible, knowing they would get a full year of service time regardless of whether they perform to their potential.
In exchange for the draft lottery and service-time proposals, MLB had asked for an expanded postseason to 14 teams (the union is still offering 12), as well as the ability to make field rule changes with 45 days notice. notice instead of the current system, which requires union consent or a full year’s notice. Those rule changes would be handled by a committee made up of six management officials, two MLBPA representatives and one referee.
“We addressed the service time issue by combining their proposal with ours, a six-team Draft lottery to address tanking, and limiting the number of options to five in exchange for flexibility in rule changes to improve the product in the game. field and expand the playoffs,” a league source said. “This is a package that would address their competitiveness concerns that have been very vocal for years, while addressing our product concerns in the field.”
Earlier in the day, the MLBPA submitted a proposal in a number of areas, and while the numbers appear to be a sign of progress, they remain no starting point for owners.
The union lowered its request for Super 2 eligibility from 75 percent of players with more than two years of service to 35 percent, but MLB has maintained from the start that any change to the current system – which makes the 22 percent of those players are eligible for arbitration – it won’t happen.
The same goes for any change in the distribution of income; The players withdrew their proposal to cut revenue sharing by $30 million a year, but still want adjustments to the system that owners have said are non-negotiable.
“If they’re not going to drop the Super 2 issue or the revenue sharing issue, we’re not going to get anything,” a league source said. “It’s not more complicated than that.”
Saturday’s MLBPA proposals did not include any movement on minimum wages or a pre-arbitration bonus fund, two issues the union raised calls for in its most recent proposals.
Unlike Super 2 eligibility and revenue sharing, the minimum salary and the pre-arbitration bonus fund are issues that MLB has been willing to move forward on, so it was somewhat surprising that the MLBPA did not try to adjust those proposals.
The MLBPA also struck back with a new proposal on the competitive balance tax, making a small adjustment that would lower its proposed thresholds by $2 million each in 2023 and ’24. The thresholds for the first and last year of the players’ proposal remain unchanged.
MLB fired back by offering to raise the CBT threshold from $214 million to $215 million in 2023, while also making minor adjustments to its tax rate proposals.
“They made a bad CBT proposal and we responded the same way,” a league source said.
Players have insisted from the start of negotiations that getting younger players paid more early in their careers is one of the union’s main goals. Between the league’s proposals for minimum salary increases and a pre-arbitration bonus fund, MLB has offered more than $250 million in additional pre-arbitration compensation for players over the course of a five-year deal.
The parties met again Sunday afternoon in Jupiter, Florida, their seventh consecutive day of negotiations.
MLB has set Monday as the deadline to reach an agreement for the regular season to begin on March 31, leaving the league and the players’ union two more days to reach an agreement.
Earlier this month, commissioner Rob Manfred said that based on injury data and experience from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, spring training should last at least four weeks for players to properly prepare. for the season.