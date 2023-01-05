MLB: National League teams make offers to Aroldis Chapman | baseball 123

Aroldis Chapman is looking for a team for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The Cuban reliever finished his stage with the New York Yankees and could cause interest in the National League, specifically in the West Division.

As reported by the former baseball player and now a communicator Carlos Baerga, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres have a high interest in Chapman, they would have even made him offers of a two-year contract in the MLB.

The left-hander’s stage with came to an end in the 2022 season and despite the fact that his performance lately has not been the best, he is an important pitcher on the market and that is why he arouses interest in the National League, a circuit where he played with Rojos de Cincinnati and Chicago Cubs a few years ago.

#Dodgers and #Parents interested in Aroldis Chapman, would have offered a 2-year contract. Per @BaergaCarlos — Baseball For Today âš¾ï¸ (@BaseballFor2day) January 5, 2023





Injuries and a drop in performance have greatly influenced Aroldis Chapman in recent seasons, which is why he is undoubtedly no longer a trusted piece for the Yankees, so much so that he lost the closer’s role last year.

Both the Dodgers and the Padres need pieces in their bullpen and of course with a possible arrival of “El Misil Cubano” they could shield themselves a bit for 2023.

Chapman for life in the Big Tent has 44 wins, 35 losses, a 2.48 ERA in 667 games, 315 saves and a total of 1045 strikeouts.