MLB offers Trevor Bauer to reduce his punishment

MLB gave Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers the worst punishment given to a player for domestic violence in the history of the league, by imposing a sanction of 324 games, which leaves it “in the freezer” until the start of the 2024 campaign, thus losing 2 years and a half if we also count the half season spent on paid administrative leave in 2021. However, there is some light for Bauer, but at a price.

According to information from Jon Heyman of MLB Network in his column for The New York Post, commissioner Rob Manfred has offered Bauer to reduce his sentence by 99 games, those being the ones he had already missed due to his administrative discharge, that is if , under the condition that he plead guilty and agree to a deal with MLB.

However, Heyman adds that it is very unlikely that Bauer will agree to the conditions that MLB would like to impose on him, since the pitcher continues to argue that he is innocent and that he did nothing wrong, and to agree to such prerogatives would be “admitting guilt to something that never did” and will instead continue to seek his innocence through his appeal to an independent arbitration panel.

The Dodgers would be saving $65 million in Bauer’s contract salary, which is what they owe him this season and in 2023.

