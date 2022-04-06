MLB opening day games suspended | baseball 123

Sports

The Major League season had already been delayed by differences between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association that led to a work stoppage, and now it is Mother Nature who opposes Major League Baseball’s Opening Day. Due to bad weather, the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox was suspended.

Rain is the main cause of suspension. The predictions indicated a 95% chance of rain in New York in the afternoon, while the game was scheduled for one in the afternoon.

The game that was going to open the 2022 Major League season will no longer be played on the established date, and was moved to Friday, April 8, when a break was scheduled between them.

Another game that was also suspended was between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins. Both teams that renewed their faces for the coming season will have to wait a bit to release their new faces, including the great signing of Carlos Correa by the Twins.

