MLB: Players without COVID vaccine will not enter Canada

Major League Baseball players who do not have the COVID-19 vaccine will not be able to travel to Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto and will not receive salary for those games.

The Canadian government requires that everyone must have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — or one dose in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — at least 14 days before entering the country.

“The parties have agreed that any player who, as a result of government regulation such as this, is unable or ineligible to play in a game (or games) of the season due to his/her vaccination status will be ineligible for placement on the roster. disabled by COVID-19, but will be added to the list of restricted players … without the right to payment or the accrued Major League Baseball season ticket service during such period of unavailability,” according to a letter from deputy legal counsel by the players’ union, Matt Nussbaum, sent to Major League Baseball senior vice president Patrick Houlihan, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The first outlet to report the agreement was the Boston television channel WCVB.

Toronto opens regular season home games on April 8 against the Texas Rangers.