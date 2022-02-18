MLB receives counterproposal from the MLBPA

MLB has offered $15 million in pre-arbitration funding, which would include forming a Joint Committee with the MLBPA to develop a unit WAR statistic to help decide how the money should be allocated. Under this system, players like Corbin Burnes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jonathan India, Austin Riley and Randy Arozarena of Cuba would have seen their salary increase between 200 and 400% in 2021. On average, the top 30 players prior to arbitration they would have seen a 74% increase under this proposal.