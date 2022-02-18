MLB receives counterproposal from the MLBPA

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) met Thursday for their most recent bargaining session, during which the union submitted a counterproposal in response to the one made by the league on Saturday.
The MLBPA altered two items in its latest proposal, both around players and their length of service prior to salary arbitration.
The first tries to expand Super 2 eligibility to 80% of players with more than two years of service. Currently, that percentage is 22%. The MLBPA had been calling for 100% of players with more than two years of service to be eligible for arbitration, though the league has held a firm position from the start.
In addition, the MLBPA increased the amount proposed for a pre-arbitration fund from $100 million to $115 million – $10 million more than what the players originally requested.
With the current delay in training – which was scheduled to start this week – the schedule remains an issue as the two sides continue to negotiate with the intention of seeing the players return to the pitch.
“We are doing everything possible to reach an agreement for our fans,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said on February 10, after the Owners’ Meetings concluded. “You are always one key move away from reaching a deal. It is the art of this process.”
MLB’s current proposal includes a couple of minimum salary systems. Under the first, players would receive a single minimum salary of $630,000 (it would be uncapped, meaning teams could give raises at their discretion). The league’s other proposal includes a salary scale with fixed levels ($615,000/$650,000/$725,000).
The $59,500 raise from 2021 to 2022 would be roughly on par with what the players received over the entire five years of the previous CBA ($63,000). Players would receive a 16% ($278,500) raise in their first three years of service under this plan – and that’s not counting the pre-arbitration money pool.
MLB has offered $15 million in pre-arbitration funding, which would include forming a Joint Committee with the MLBPA to develop a unit WAR statistic to help decide how the money should be allocated. Under this system, players like Corbin Burnes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jonathan India, Austin Riley and Randy Arozarena of Cuba would have seen their salary increase between 200 and 400% in 2021. On average, the top 30 players prior to arbitration they would have seen a 74% increase under this proposal.
As for the Competitive Balance Tax, MLB offered to increase the basic tax and surcharge limits by $2 million per year in 2024 ($216 million), 2025 ($218 million) and 2061 ($222 million). In addition, the league withdrew its proposal to require teams that go over the basic tax limit to forgo draft picks. Only teams that went over the $234 million limit would lose picks in the Draft.
MLB’s proposal also eliminates repeat offenses, creating more consistency from year to year in both team payrolls and competitive balance. Under the previous CBA, teams could “zero out” the penalties if they fell short of the CBA cap for one season, and then proceeded to spend huge sums of money; ending recidivism would curb spending sprees, which would help the competitive bottom line.
“We have moved to the player side in key areas, with the intention of addressing their concerns,” Manfred said Thursday. “Under our proposal, each pre-arbitration player will be better off compared to the pre-arbitration agreement.”
Other features offered by MLB include an NBA-style amateur draft lottery, universal designated hitter, an increase in signing bonuses in the Rule 4 Draft, an unprecedented limit on the number of times a player can be sent to the minors (five) and improvements in health benefit packages. MLB is also looking to increase the postseason to 14 teams, while the MLBPA has offered a maximum of 12.
Prior to this deal, MLB was already the only major North American sport without a salary cap, with guaranteed contracts valued in excess of $300 million and no limit on the longevity of contracts players can sign.
The current deal being offered by MLB includes several concessions that would benefit players in each category of service. For drafted players, the amount would increase by $20 million a year, while players not yet eligible for salary arbitration would earn more than $200 million in additional compensation over the life of the deal.
The most recent MLBPA proposal did not address the Competitive Balance Tax, manipulation of service time, minimum wages, Draft compensation or the Draft lottery.
The regular season is scheduled to begin on March 31.