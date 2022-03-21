MLB Scott Boras reason why Carlos Correa did not sign 10 years

Various media released this weekend one of the unexpected ‘bombs’ of the market. What Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 MLB Season. The strangeness of the contract that Correa accepted, beyond the team, was the time, since he closed the negotiation for three years. The reason why the Puerto Rican I would not have signed for 10 yearsas was thought, would have a first and last name. Scott Boras.

A Tik Tok video from the ‘Just Baseball Fans’ account shared a video with an explanation of why Carlos Correa ended up opting for the Minnesota Twins and for a three-year contract.

The reason for this negotiation would have been the fact that Scott Boras, the Puerto Rican’s new agent, was not going to be able to get him a 10-year contract like the one he reportedly wanted, since “no team would be willing” to that commitment.

What was achieved by the Minnesota Twins was pointed out as an “intelligent” move, since by giving him a three-year contract and clauses to get out of it, they would not be committed to such a long term if the result is not as expected.

Carlos Correa managed to be the highest paid infielder in history thanks to the financial amount that the Twins organization gave him, surprising the media and the free agency market.