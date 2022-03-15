MLB Seiya Suzuki signs 5-year contract with the Padres

Seiya Suzuki already has a team in Major League Baseball (MLB) and it is one of the contenders for the National League West. Various media announced that the considered Japanese super baseball player He has signed a contract with the San Diego Padres. ahead of the start of the 2022 season. The oriental was considered one of the most attractive elements on the market.
After months of incognito and forecasts of where he would capture his signature, Seiya Suzuki has become a new player for the San Diego Padres, having finalized the negotiation this Monday, March 14.
According to various media such as the NPB Report and later Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the Japanese player has signed a contract for five seasons with the ‘Fráiles’ and an economic amount of $70 million dollars per year.
Suzuki, who has extensive experience in Japanese League baseball and was part of the Japan Olympic Team, had been sought after by organizations such as the Yankees, Red Sox and Giants.
Seiya Suzuki has the ability to play as an outfielder, shortstop and third baseman, which would be an addition to add depth to the San Diego Padres’ MLB 2022 roster.
Adda Lavalle
