MLB suspends three more days of Spring Training 2022

MORE DELAY! The office of MLB suspended for three more days Spring Training 2022 from Big leagueswhich was estimated to start with the games preseason next March 5.

As reported by Evan Drellich, three more days of Spring Training 2022 games have been canceled (March 5, 6 and 7), so the preseason continues to be delayed and possibly the Opening Day of the next Major League Baseball season. In addition, it is good to point out that for now there is no agreement between the owners and the Players Union.

Tentative date?

The earliest Spring Training games can start, according to MLB’s schedule, is March 8. However, if they don’t agree, more games could be cancelled.

The negotiations aimed at ending the lockout continue, but there is still no agreement and everything is uncertain for the 2022 MLB season, since neither the MLBPA nor the owners have reached a midpoint for the coming course.

The outlook remains dire and of increasing concern, delayed Spring Training is a possibility that Opening Day could be moved or even more fearsome, the season cut short.

