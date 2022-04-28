MLB The Show 22, PS5 analysis. In search of the Homerun

Spring may seem like a somewhat strange period for a major sports competition to start, since the most popular in Europe are precisely at their decisive point. However, the month of April is the one chosen for the start of the great league of the other king sport in the United States, and thus, the MLB has already been in competition for weeks, and as is tradition, the Sony San Diego studio brings us MLB The Show 22, the official video game, not being one of the longest, but one of the ones that offer the most quality and satisfy the fans the most. In addition, this season, and in case it seemed strange to us to see the logo of playstation studios on an Xbox and more on Game Pass -this year the play is repeated-, the Californian game also comes to Nintendo Switch, with cross save, but not cross buy, as expected.

You have to face a reality, and that is that the sports genre is completely stagnant, but there is not much room for improvement. The game modes are a carbon copy of each other in any franchise -be it FIFA, NBA 2K, Madden or even the engine titles-, and we only find small changes in each franchise, but always within the same model. MLB The Show 22 is no exception, and that is a fantastic gateway for those who want to enter the world of baseball, since they will find themselves in a very familiar environment, but at the same time they will discover a game that, like each year, it is packed with quality content, albeit with slight nuances.

We talk about these nuances because, for example, in Diamond Dynasty mode, we have found fewer activities than other seasons when it comes to offline. We still have the Conquest mode -a kind of Risk- and the demanding and challenging Showdown, introduced last season, to which we must add the Mini Seasons in this edition. As its name suggests, in this small mode we play short seasons with fictional teams, each one with several challenges to meet to obtain rewards but where the emotion is conspicuous by its absence. It is a logical addition, which makes a difference, but in practice it really contributes little.

It is when we look for what are called Moments, small challenges like scoring a home run in a certain situation, eliminating three batters in 2 innings and others, when we glimpse that the content is not as generous as other seasons. Having said that, we believe that the rewards are also not as generous as on other occasions, although it should be noted that they are still much more so than in FIFA Ultimate Team or NBA 2K My Team, for example. And it is that what is traditionally the favorite mode of the fans has focused a lot on the online game, since in these first days with the game on the market several events have appeared in the Battle Royale mode -the equivalent of FUT Draft of FIFA, for example.

Obviously, we have to talk about micropayments, something that is becoming boring every time we have to write about a sports game. Believe us, it is like that, it is tremendously tedious to have to write the same thing season after season, but it is the reality that we have and that it seems that we have already fully accepted. The MLB The Show 22 model is the one we already know, with envelopes that cost Stubs -which in turn cost euros-, but the very idiosyncrasy of baseball makes us not feel that the player who invests real money plays with an advantage, or at least not as much. After all, the influence of a baseball star -who is not a pitcher- in a game is by no means the same as that of a football or basketball player, but we are talking more about the idiosyncrasies of the sport itself that of a virtue of the video game that concerns us.

Thus, while the Road to the Show mode – in which we take control of our alter ego in baseball – hardly presents any news, it does, and surprisingly the March to October mode. As we know, in this mode we choose our favorite franchise and play a season with it, only highlighting the decisive games and moments, thus making a 162-game season, which would otherwise be unplayable, an option to consider. . Until now, MTO had a problem, and it is that it only allowed to play in this way the first season, after it, it was time to play the full 162 games. Until this installment, since after this first year, we will be able to continue enjoying several seasons in a summarized way. In addition, the variety of situations that we can find ourselves in has increased, being able to even claim players from the Minor Leagues and make them progress based on good performances in the MLB.

A change in the field is necessary

We have played MLB The Show 22 in its version for PS5 and it is difficult to find a remarkable progress both graphically and in terms of gameplay, where we could practically say that it is exactly the same game. In this sense we have to be honest, and it is that baseball is a sport that does not leave much room for evolution to various playable mechanics, but at least it remains a demanding game in general. The sound of a hard hit is one of the most impressive sounds you can enjoy in sports, and that satisfaction is perfectly reflected in the fact that it is really difficult to hit a good hit in the game. However, it is something that we have been enjoying like this for several years now, and the novelties are reflected more in the form of content than gameplay or technical aspects.

In this regard, it is true that some facial models of the most popular players have improved significantly, but not enough to justify that we are playing on a -not-so- new generation console. We do not see any new animations either, so we can only conclude that the development of the PS4 and Xbox One versions are weighing down what should be more than necessary progress.

CONCLUSION Sony San Diego, one more year, shows that even if it had competition, this difficult one would have some option. In terms of content and solidity of its gameplay, MLB The Show 22 is among the elite of sports simulators, but for yet another year we see little evolution, especially from a technical point of view. Those who want to get into virtual baseball will find a perfect gateway, but however, the regulars will face a scenario that is too familiar, so much so that it risks starting to cause fatigue.

THE BEST At the level of content and offer in game modes, very generous.

The changes, very successful, in the March to October mode.

Business model with micropayments but far from being a pay to win.

Demanding in all its difficulty modes.

Cross save between all platforms it is available on. WORST Little evolution at the level of gameplay.

Technically we must already demand a step forward.

The additions in Diamond Dynasty are somewhat pointless.