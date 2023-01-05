MLB: This is the price of tickets to see the Yankees in the 2023 season | baseball 123

Frederlin Castro

The schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball season was published and with it, the price of the combos and subscriptions to see each of the 30 best baseball teams in the world.

The New York Yankees, the ninth most popular team in the majors, take to the field on March 30 against the San Francisco Giants and fans of the winning team of 27 World Series can already purchase tickets online at the MLB website.

ðŸš¨ 2023 Home Schedule Highlights ðŸš¨ Full Schedule ðŸ“…: https://t.co/dBch5D17Zi pic.twitter.com/OtrDDTW6dx — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 24, 2022

There are different options and packages, everything will depend on the seat and the number of games to choose from. Prices start at $1,763 and can go up to $26,000.

The most sought-after packages, due to their price and number of matches, are the 41-game package, which has a minimum price of $1,000, while the 20-game package costs $480 in stands and up to $5,000 depending on the seat used. choose. The 16-game one ranges from $400 to $4,000.

This Christmas I got one of the coolest gifts I’ve ever gotten. I am a VERY spoiled guy lol. I am also now a 9 game plan 2023 season ticket holder for the New York Yankees! Looking forward to spending a few nights in the Bronx. let’s go @Yankees! #Yankees pic.twitter.com/OQAiUAWnKN — ATrain the Yankees Fan (@ATrainNYY) December 25, 2022

Likewise, they can acquire the combos of 12 commitments between $336 and $3,000 and finally the cheapest of all, the one with nine matches that goes between $90 and $1,350.