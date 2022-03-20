MLB Twins lineup with Correa Urshela and Gary Sánchez

Minnesota Twins He has become the biggest surprise of the off season because of the signings he made in recent days. This because the twins added to its ranks figures such as Carlos Correa, Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez. The arrival of the Latinos would be making the minnesota lineup is projected as one of the most powerful for MLB 2022. Here we leave you what would it look like.
Carlos Correa, Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez have become new players for the Minnesota Twins for the upcoming Major League season, placing great expectations on what they could do.
Here’s what the Twins lineup for the 2022 Season could look like, which has other interesting names beyond those recently signed.
- CF Byron Buxton
- 2B Jorge Polanco
- SS Carlos Correa
- 1B Miguel Sano
- RF Max Kepler
- 3B Gio Urshela
- LF Alex Kirilloff
- DH Gary Sanchez
- C Ryan Jeffers
Rocco Baldelli, manager of the Minnesota Twins, would have under his command outstanding figures with power in the wood, who would take advantage of their location at Target Field, a land that is positively given to them.
The Twins will debut with these figures next Thursday, April 7, the day they receive the Seattle Mariners and that means the start of a 2022 Season with the expectation on them.
