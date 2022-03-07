MLBPA makes new offer; no progress

The MLB Players Association presented its latest proposal to Major League Baseball on Sunday during a meeting between the parties in New York City that lasted about 90 minutes.
The union lowered the figure it was asking for a pre-arbitration bonus pool from $85 million to $80 million, a source said, though there was no change to the MLBPA’s proposal regarding the competitive balance tax (CBT).
MLB has offered a CBT threshold starting at $220 million, which would increase to $230 million for the final year of a new labor agreement. The MLBPA proposal would start with a threshold of $238 million, rising to $263 million by the fifth year.
According to one source, the MLBPA has agreed to implement non-monetary penalties for teams that go over the CBT limit if the qualifying offer system is eliminated. MLB has offered to eliminate that system in multiple deals, removing compensation in the form of draft spots for free agents.
The MLBPA also proposed to implement three specific game rule changes beginning in 2023 with 45 days notice: a timer for pitchers, a ban on defensive infield formations and larger pads. The league has also been trying to add an automated strike zone, although the union has so far not agreed.
As for a lottery system for the Draft, the parties remain separated by a pick spot, with MLB offering a system to allocate the top five picks and the MLBPA looking to make it the top six.
“We were hoping to see some movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility so we could get to a quick deal,” MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said. “The Players Association decided to present us with a proposal that is worse than the one from Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward. In some cases, they even went backwards.”
“To put it in simple terms, we are at an impasse. We’re going to try to see how we can respond, but nothing in this proposal makes that easy.”
MLB had submitted its most recent offer Tuesday while the parties were meeting in Jupiter, Florida, an offer that included a significant increase in the minimum salary (from $570,500 to $700,000), a $30 million pre-arbitration bonus fund, an article on how to battle alleged service-time manipulation, a cap on the number of times a player can be sent to the minors each year and $23 million in amateur player investments per year.
An expanded postseason system has also been a problem; the league is seeking 14 playoff entrants, but the union prefers 12. MLB’s most recent proposal includes different defensive parameters for both formats.
Until now, there are no new meetings scheduled between the parties.