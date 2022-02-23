MLS 2022: Don Garber responds to Neymar and James Rodríguez: “We don’t want renowned players to come to MLS to retire”

The Commissioner assured that it is an insult that they think of the league that way

ANDn the Last days both Neymar and James Rodríguez gave their position on the next step they want to take in their careers, which points to the mls, but instead of liking that idea, the Commissioner, Don Garber said it was an insult.

In an interview with the media in the MLS Media Day, Garber assured that the league does not want the great players come to retire, since he considers it disrespectful to United States football.

“We don’t need to bring in a big-name player at the end of his career. because he decided he wants to retire in the MLS. When Zlatan left Major League Soccer, nobody said that he was going to retire to Italy. And frankly, that insulted me.”

The commissioner explained that the league is focused on bringing in young players so that they can be developed and sold to other teams in the future.

“We want our story to be about young players who come here in the early stages or in the prime of their career and make our league their favorite league. Like all the best leagues in the world, it’s about buying and selling players.”

Garber acknowledged that it is becoming more difficult to bring in a young player due to the high demand in all of international football.

“It is very clear that there is a global demand around the world of our talented young players.

Neymar was the one who generated the most controversy, saying that he wants to go to MLS when his contract at PSG ends due to They have three months of vacation.