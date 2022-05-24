MLS: find Messi in Miami? Suarez is not against

Luis Suarez has admitted that a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami is very appealing to him, as the Atletico Madrid striker ponders his next move ahead of his departure from Wanda Metropolitano. Suarez and Messi won numerous trophies together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, including four La Liga titles and the Champions League. The former left Camp Nou in surprising circumstances and has spent the last two seasons at Atlético, while Messi has just completed his first season at Paris Saint-Germain as Barca failed to retain him. last summer…

Playing with Messi again? Suarez thinks about it…

Suarez will leave Atlético as a free agent on June 30, and has been heavily linked with a move to MLS, as it has been suggested he would like to end his career in the United States after turning 35. years. Miami’s Inter are seen as a potential destination for both men, and Suarez would be visibly delighted to reunite with the Pulga there.

“With Messi in Miami in a few years? I hope. On and off the pitch we’ve been good together,” said the Uruguayan on Cadena Ser’s ‘El Larguero’ show. “There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy on the outside so that they perform well on the inside”, he added, very close to the Argentine from Barca.

He wanted to stay at Madrid for one more season

Suarez also revealed that he was only recently informed that he would not be kept at Atlético, where he would have preferred to stay for at least another year. “I would have liked [rester]yes”, he said, he who imagines for the moment staying in Europe for the next few months.