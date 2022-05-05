‘MLS has not surpassed Liga MX’, assures Roldán of the Seattle Sounders

Edgar Malagon Medel

Lumen Field, Seattle





Although Seattle has become the new boss of the Concacaf Champions League after defeating Pumas in the Final of the 2022 edition, for the midfielder Alex Roldan this the superiority of Liga MX over MLS has not changedespecially since the difference in cups is still considerable.

“We have not surpassed Liga MXwe are there fighting, we are improving, they have 20 Champions League, the truth they have the majority. MLS keeps moving forward, keeps investing money in the clubs, our club does everything right,” said the Sounders player after the 3-0 win at Lumen Field.

Roldán is already visualized playing the Club World Cup in Chinawhere FIFA is contemplating organizing the international competition against Real Madrid or Liverpool, teams that are going to play the UEFA Champions League Final in a couple of weeks in Paris.

“For me he is my favorite and for the club he is the best. It is always difficult to win the Champions League and having the opportunity to play against Real Madrid or Liverpool is a dream. As a player you want to play at the highest level and this win gives us that opportunity,” he said.

“For me it was a goal to win the Champions because I have already won the MLS Cup because I wanted another trophy and now it gives us the opportunity to go against the biggest clubs”

