MLS. LAFC DT on Carlos Vela: ‘He will never lose his quality’

A few days before the start of the new MLS season, Steve Cherundolonew coach of Los Angeles Football Clubdid not miss the opportunity to praise the mexican Carlos candleof which he assured that “it will never lose its quality facing the rival goal”.

“Carlos is an amazing player. He already showed what he knows how to do. He can score goals is a permanent offensive threatIt’s fantastic to work with him. he’s a great guyHe is easy to talk to and he is a leader. It is a pleasure to work with him, he is a determined footballer and that is what we ask of him”, mentioned the DT of the group of the south of California.

The good words of the strategist towards the Aztec striker did not end there, because he also highlighted other qualities and assured that he is working to be in the best possible shape.

“Carlos Vela will never lose his quality. It is good that he maintains his speed and to do so he has to be physically fit. He is working very well on a physical level, he always wants to play matches. As long as you are in good physical condition, will have a high level“, he assured.

Although in the last seasons of the MLS Carlos Vela has not been able to stand out as it did in 2019year in which he excelled with 36 goals, the Mexican keep working to recover your level after the injuries that have kept him away from the courts.

When does LAFC debut in the new MLS season?

The first LAFC game in the new MLS season is scheduled for the saturday february 26 in view of Colorado Rapidsduel to be played on the field of Banc of California Stadium sharp at 2:30 p.m. in central Mexico.