MLS tells Tata to call Chicharito: ‘Here’s your striker’

First goal of the season in the debut match and MLS itself tells Tata Martino that he should summon Chicharito Hernándezan issue that has been the subject of controversy and discussion due to the obvious veto that exists over the Mexican from the LA Galaxy, who has not been considered in a call since September 2019.

Scorer of the winning score for the Galaxy in the 90th minute against New York City FC, Javier Hernandez made his Major League Soccer debut in a big way. Before the obvious lack of goal of the Mexican National Team -coupled with the zero production of offensive football and many more operational problems-, the official account of the MLS in Spanish literally promoted CH14.

“Here is your striker, Selection”is the message on Twitter in which they mentioned the official profile of the Tricolor, which obviously did not respond to the suggestion, but hundreds of fans did, many supporting the Chicharito’s return with Mexicowhile others affirm that he will not solve any problem and accuse him of being a “grimster”.

Chicharito’s words after goal in MLS

After being the hero to Angelenos at his home premiere, Hernandez Balcazar assured that beating the current MLS champion is a phenomenal result to start the year and asks that just as today is celebrated, when the victories come, do not judge them excessively.

“It’s always the team effort, it was amazing. You see players like Valentin Castellanos and Maxi Moralez (from NYCFC) who were champions last year with a great job, they played the Concacaf Champions League because of that. It’s three incredible points, I don’t want to take the spotlight with me because it was a phenomenal triumph for the LA Galaxy, not for Chicharito,” he said on the court.