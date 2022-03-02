MMA: Cain Velasquez, arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in California

ANDhe former MMA fighter, Cain Velasquez, was arrested Monday afternoon following a shooting in San Jose, California, and is charged with attempted murder.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:14 PM local time near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill. The police did not reveal the details of the events, but announced that uno person received at least one bullet impact and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while detained Velasquez, who allegedly shot.

After four hours in which the area was closed, the police reopened the traffic and on Tuesday published the photo of Velasquez entering the prison, where he spent the night and not subject to bail. A hearing before a judge is scheduled for Wednesday.

4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/bBuuPQytNx ? San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022

Renato Moicano will face Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 272

–Fuck you, bitch. Do not touch Ukraine”, the message of Maryna Moroz to Putin

–Islam Makhachev challenges Rafael Dos Anjos and asks to confront him

–Conor McGregor promises to stop drinking for his return to the UFC