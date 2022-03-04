MMA: The reasons why Cain Velasquez shot a subject come to light

The former UFC champion was arrested on Monday

CEven Velsquez, who was a two-time heavyweight champion in the UFC, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and multiple counts. assault with a firearm.

Authorities say the expeller opened fire on a van in which a man was traveling. accused of sexually abusing a relative of 4 years.

Velsquez was arrested Monday after chasing Harry Goularte’s vehicle through the busy streets of three Silicon Valley cities. With his truck Velsquez would have hit Goularte’s during a high-speed chase over an 18-kilometer (11-mile) stretch, prosecutors said.

Using a .40 caliber pistol, Velásquez fired several times at the vehicle, wounding Goularte’s stepfather in the hand, who was behind the wheel, authorities added.

The 39-year-old former athlete appeared in court on Wednesday. However, the session to formally notify him of the charges was postponed to Monday.

He remains held without bail in the Santa Clara prison.

Mark Geragos, an attorney who has represented several celebrities, is Velsquez’s defender. I didn’t reply right away to a phone message from The Associated Press requesting comment.

A hundred supporters wearing T-shirts that read “free Can” he appeared in court.

Last week, agents They went to a day care center owned by Goularte’s mother in San Marin, to address a complaint about an alleged sexual assault against a child, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. through a statement.

After questioning the minor and others, investigators determined that the assault had occurred. Gularte, 43, was arrested shortly after, according to the police office.

Prosecutors say that on Monday, Velsquez went to the house of the Goularte family, where the nursery is located, and followed the truck from the town of Morgan Hill to San José, where he injured the subject’s stepfather. G’s mother