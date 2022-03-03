MMA: The reasons why Cain Velasquez shot a subject come to light

James 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 50 Views

mma The former UFC champion was arrested on Monday

Cain Velasquez would have shot an alleged pederast.
AP

Source link

About James

Check Also

The announcement of LeBron James after the problems in the Los Angeles Lakers

NBA In the midst of the crisis that the Los Angeles Lakers are going through …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved