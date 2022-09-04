“Mo”, “Only Murders in the Building – S2”, “Facing Doubt”

♥️♥️ “Mo”

American series by Mohammed Amer and Ramy Youssef (2022). Available on Netflix

With Mohammed Amer, Teresa Ruiz. 8 episodes.

Why and how does a fictional character become eminently likable within minutes of being on screen? Mo, in this case, played by comedian Mohammed Amer, belongs to the fertile and jubilant category of nice losers, purveyor among others of the thirsty associates of the “Philadelphia” series, of the lunar nerds of the French series “Ovni(s )” or almost all of Woody Allen’s movie roles.

Between his Palestinian origins, his Muslim faith, a family of broken arms settled in Houston, Texas (one of the most conservative states in America) and an eternal status of foreigner in an irregular situation (he has lived for more than twenty years without papers), Mo combines handicaps. Better than that, he loses his job in the first episode. From then on, we observe with delight this trapped man struggling like a goldfish out of his bowl. Thus, this thirty-year-old sucker with a hip-hop look successfully goes from a smartphone shop to the sale of products that have fallen from the truck in a parking lot.

Attention, if it is as hot in Houston as in Albuquerque, this first season is far from the ultraviolent atmosphere of “Breaking Bad”. Mo doesn’t deal or take up arms, he just tries to stay out of trouble. This new Netflix series has the advantage, quite rare lately, of being a program feel good. Unpretentious, the actor and director, coming from the world of stand-up, humorously composes an ode to Palestinian culture and to the efforts of immigrants to integrate without losing their identity. But he also makes a deft critique of America’s contradictions, one hand on the Colt and the other on the Bible. A bit like these t-shirts bearing the phrase “I’m a Muslim, don’t panic” (“I’m a Muslim, don’t panic”). We don’t panic, we watch the next episode.

♥️♥️ “Only Murders in the Building” (season 2)

Selena Gomez (© Disney+)

American series by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (2022). Available on Disney+

With Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin. 10 episodes.

Agatha Christie would no doubt have loved this story of murderous neighbors who smell of arsenic and mothballs. It contains the recipes of some of his best novels: unity of place (a huge building in uptown New York), a gallery of suspects made up of friendly neighbors all having a fart in their helmet, an inexplicable murder, dialogues chiseled and deadpan competitive humor. However, this series is also completely modern since, in the first as in the second season, the characters wrongly accused of the crime make their own investigation a… podcast.

The gang of three is worth seeing: an actor in a 1990s crime series on the comeback (Steve Martin), a hysterical playwright (Martin Short) and an idle young artist (Selena Gomez). In other words, two nerds more flamboyant than one might have thought and a wannabe who, through a game of giant Cluedo, show an astonishing alchemy.

This season, they let go all the more as they come face to face with a mysterious assassin who, after having killed the irascible manager of the building’s trustee, attacks them directly. We taste with great pleasure this little gem which perfectly restores the grain of madness of a New York not yet completely devoured by gentrification: penniless heirs, old eccentrics, crazy cops, high-flying hustlers… we haven’t seen anything so pleasing.

♥️ “Facing Doubt”

Klára Melísková (© Zuzana Panská)

Czech series by Michal Blasko (2022). Available on Arte.tv

With Klara Meliskova, Miroslav Hanus. 4 episodes.

It’s cold, brutal, precise and indigestible like a police report after a sordid news story. By co-producing and broadcasting this Czech series, the Arte channel is aimed at true fans of the genre true crime which for several years has invaded channels and platforms. With a major difference: here, no staging effect, no stylization, exaggeration or watering down.

With this fiction inspired by real events (the Vera Maresova affair), the viewer is literally immersed in the heart of Hana’s life. Camped by the actress Klára Melísková, who delivers a simply extraordinary performance, this Czech nurse has the particularity of being as pleasant as a prison door. When she finds herself accused of having caused the heart attack of an elderly patient, her cantankerous shrew side inevitably plays against her. However, this is only the beginning of his troubles: in the wake of the investigation, the police sift through the circumstances of the deaths that have occurred in his service over the course of his career.

She will impute many crimes to her, to the point of making her a serial killer in public opinion. As the trial progresses, his lawyer tries at all costs to avoid a life sentence. The bravest will go and see for themselves what human justice has in store for clients with such a CV.