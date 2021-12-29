Mobile bonus 2022, maximum expenditure of 10 thousand euros for the whole year

As we had anticipated, one of the amendments to the budget maneuver brought the spending ceiling of the so-called Mobile bonuses to 10,000 euros for 2022. Better than expected, considering that there was talk of a downsizing to 5,000 euros, a much lower threshold than the one for 2021 which amounts to 16,000.

So, who at the moment is busy renovating their home and wants to make the most of it 50% personal income tax deduction for the purchase of furniture and large appliances, must complete the purchases by 31 December 2021. If, on the other hand, he decides to postpone them to the new year, he will have to deal with the new spending limit. If then the intention is to complete the purchases in the 2023 or in 2024 the threshold will lower further, arriving at 5,000 euros.

In any case, the principle remains valid according to which in order to take advantage of the 2021 bonus, taking advantage of the current spending ceiling of 16,000 euros, it is necessary to have renovation work started building your own home starting from 1 January 2020.

How to access the 2022 mobile bonus

The requirements for accessing the subsidy will always be the same, even in 2022. An essential condition is to start a building renovation both on individual residential real estate units and on common parts of buildings, always residential. The interventions must fall within the category of Extraordinary maintenance, ordinary maintenance is also allowed on the condominium parts.

To take advantage of the discount, it is necessary to have started the renovation works before purchasing the furniture or large appliances. However, it is not essential that the expenses incurred for the renovation were incurred before those for the furnishings.

But be careful: if interventions aimed at energy saving have been planned – which therefore fall within the so-called Ecobonus – it is not possible to access the mobile bonus for the same.

Terms of payment

To access the deduction, the payment of the furniture or household appliances must be made strictly with transfer, debit card or credit. Other modalities are not accepted.

If the goods were purchased through a installment financing the deduction is however allowed, provided that the company providing the loan pays the consideration in the manner indicated above and the taxpayer keeps a copy of the payment receipt.

To be able to request the deduction in the next tax return, the proof of payment and the invoices or the purchase receipt for the furniture and appliances must be kept. Furthermore, it is necessary to attach the declaration of the restructuring issued by the Municipality.