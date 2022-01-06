Mobile bonuses also for those who sell superbonus 110, the sale does not hinder the deduction

Super bonuses and mobile bonuses. Now that both measures have been extended by the 2022 Budget Law, it is questionable whether the two bonuses can be combined.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sismabonus 110 and mobile bonuses

The superbonus is also up to the anti-seismic interventions. Law No. 234/2021, Budget Law 2022, extended not only the ordinary building bonuses but also the superbonus. For both condominium and single-family buildings. For the latter, the extension goes up to December 31, 2022.

Having said that, from the beginning, among the insiders, the doubt arose whether the taxpayer who benefits from the superbonus could also access the mobile bonus or not.

Well, in reference to the superbonus seismic interventions (super sismabonus) the Revenue Agency has opened up to this possibility.

In fact, in the circular n ° 30 / E 2021, the Revenue Agency put pen to paper that:

the mobile bonus is also due to taxpayers who benefit from the seismabonus as well as for the expenses incurred from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021, of the Superbonus referred to in paragraph 4 of article 119 of the Relaunch decree.

The extension of the furniture bonus

This indication will also be valid for 2022, considering that the mobile bonus has been or subject to extension in the 2022 Budget Law.

Specifically, the mobile bonuses will be due to the extent of 50 percent of the costs incurred for the purchase of furniture and appliances and is calculated on a total amount not exceeding:

to 10,000 euros for the year 2022

and 5,000 euros for the years 2023 and 2024.

The previous limit in force for the year 2021 was equal to 16,000 euros.

Sismabonus and mobile bonuses also in case of sale

It is questionable whether the mobile bonus is also up to taxpayers who opt for it discount on invoice o for the transfer of the superbonus credit, pursuant to art.

121 of Legislative Decree 34/2020, Relaunch decree. Well, this aspect was always clarified in circular no.30 / E:

The mobile bonus is also due in the event that the taxpayers holding the aforementioned deductions opt, instead of directly using these deductions, of the discount on the invoice or the assignment of the credit.

In fact, the taxpayer who transfers the superbonus can be entitled to the mobile bonus. Attention, the furniture bonus cannot be transferred. The only alternative remains its indication, for annual installments, in tax declaration.