Mobile bonuses until 2024, but the maximum expenditure drops to 5,000 euros

The Budget law provided for the extension of the mobile bonus for three years, up to December 31, 2024. The 50% deduction (to be recovered in 10 years) for the purchase of furniture and large appliances combined with building renovation works, will however have a new deductible spending limit: no longer the current 16 thousand euros, but the 5 thousand euros of the next few years.

Mobile bonuses, what is it

The furniture bonus is one 50% personal income tax deduction, recoverable in 10 years through the tax return, for the purchase of furniture and large appliances of class not lower than A + (in the case of ovens or washer-dryers class A or higher), intended to furnish a property subject to renovation.

Mobile bonuses, new spending ceiling

The mobile bonus will be extended until 2024, but with a reduction in the spending ceiling that falls from 16 thousand to 5 thousand euros, less than a third in 2021. Payments must always be made by bank transfer or debit or credit card.

Mobile bonuses, what expenses it covers

The deduction is due for the purchase of new furniture: for example beds, wardrobes, dressers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, bedside tables, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, mattresses, lighting devices.

The purchase of doors, flooring (for example, parquet), curtains and other furnishing accessories is excluded.

It is also up to the purchase of new appliances of energy class not lower than A + (A or higher for ovens and washer-dryers), as shown on the energy label. In any case, the purchase is facilitated for household appliances without a label, provided that the obligation has not yet been established for them.

Large household appliances include, for example: refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, washer-dryers and dryers, dishwashers, cooking appliances, electric stoves, microwave ovens, electric hot plates, electric heaters, electric radiators, electric fans, appliances for the conditioning.

Mobile bonuses, the jobs that fall within the concession

In order to have the facility, it is essential to carry out a building renovation, both on individual residential real estate units and on common parts of buildings, always residential. The building interventions to obtain the deduction must concern:

extraordinary maintenance works, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation on individual apartments. Ordinary maintenance work on individual apartments (for example, painting of walls and ceilings, replacement of floors, replacement of external fixtures, refurbishment of internal plaster) do not give the right to the bonus

reconstruction or restoration of a property damaged by calamitous events, if a state of emergency has been declared

restoration, conservative rehabilitation and building renovation, concerning entire buildings, carried out by construction companies or real estate renovations and by building cooperatives that sell or assign the property within 18 months of the completion of the works

ordinary maintenance, extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation on common parts of residential buildings.

For a complete list of the interventions included in the maneuver, it is possible to consult the guide of the Revenue Agency.