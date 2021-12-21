Mobile bonuses, when it expires

The bonus mobile will double, but only in 2022. One of the amendments to the maneuver reformulated according to the agreements between the majority and the Government, in fact, provides that the spending ceiling for the bonus, on the basis of which the 50% deduction is calculated, will rise from 5 thousand to 10 thousand euros. However, the threshold of 5 thousand euros remains for 2023 and 2024. But what are the furniture and appliances that are included in the bonus?

Mobile bonuses, what changes in 2022

The bonus relates to furniture or household appliances for furnishing properties undergoing renovation. The spending ceiling of the 2021 furniture bonus is 16 thousand euros, while the extension established by the 2022 Budget Law (until 2024) significantly reduces the limit: first it will drop to 10 thousand euros, then it will close to 5 thousand euros. There is therefore time until December 31, 2021 to get the maximum discount (here are the details on the 50% deduction).

Mobile bonuses, what is it

The furniture bonus is essentially a 50% personal income tax deduction for the purchase of furniture and large household appliances (class A + or higher), intended for a property undergoing renovation. They include, among others:

conditioners;

freezers;

washing machines;

refrigerators;

dryers;

microwave;

dishwasher;

electric plates;

tables;

mattresses;

chandeliers;

seats;

sofas;

beds;

chest of drawers;

desks;

armchairs;

bedside tables.

The bonus is not linked to constraints determined by the ISEE, but is available to everyone: however, it is valid for a maximum expenditure of 16 thousand euros (therefore, the discount does not exceed 8 thousand euros), but from 2022 the ceiling will drop to 10 thousand, with a maximum discount of 5 thousand euros (in 2023 and 2024 instead it will be halved further).

Mobile bonuses, how to apply

The majority of the government agreed to extend the furniture bonus (here is who can request it and how), but the maximum spending ceiling from 2022 to 2024 was cut in a substantially progressive manner. What will not change are the procedures for applying and obtaining the contribution. Here are the requirements:

have carried out works of restructuring associated with the purchase of furniture and appliances from 1 January 2020;

associated with the purchase of furniture and appliances from 1 January 2020; the work start date must be front to the one in which the expenses for the objects are made (the expenses related to the restructuring may instead be subsequent);

to the one in which the expenses for the objects are made (the expenses related to the restructuring may instead be subsequent); payment must be traceable (no checks);

(no checks); it is not possible to receive the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit ;

; the bonus is granted even if the goods were purchased with a financing in installments ;

; the proof of payment and the purchase invoices or so must be kept receipt, but also an indication of the nature, quality and quantity of the furniture or household appliances purchased.

To request the bonus, once all the necessary documentation has been kept aside, the applicant can apply directly by completing the 2021 tax return, specifying the type of furniture / appliances purchased and indicating the maximum admissible amount. In the case of the model 730 the amount must be entered in row E57 (column 2), with the words ‘Expenditure on furniture’. If you fill in the Income model the figure must be entered in line RP57.