Mobile phone made in Cuba will cost more than 16 thousand pesos

A mobile phone made in Cuba by the Industrial Company for Information Technology, Communications and Electronics (GEDEME), will be sold from September 19 in 16,537 Cuban pesos (CUP).

The cell phone, called GDM-MB10has an operating system Android 10a six-inch high-definition screen, storage capacity of 32 gigabytes and three of RAM, and will support two SIM cards, as reported by the company on social networks.

The battery has a capacity of 3,200 milliamps per hour and has two cameras: the front is 5 megapixels and the rear is 8.

Its exorbitant price – which would be around 133 dollars at the official exchange rate or 98 in the informal market, at the daily rate – is higher, for example, than those of Samsung brand cell phones or some iPhone with better features ( with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 of capacity).

To buy the Cuban mobile, payment must be made virtuallythrough the platform InZoneand its collection must be done in person because home delivery will not be offered. Customers must get to Marianao, in Havana, to receive the mobiles.

Given the complaints and doubts of users on social networks, the manufacturer clarified that there will be no shipment to the provinces and the products will be made available “in stages” on the platform from the date indicated.

Cubans in the networks have criticized the excessive price of the cell phone for the precarious characteristics that it presents. One Internet user even commented that its price is equivalent to eight months of minimum wage.

Capture of Facebook / Digital Zone

GEDEME had announced since last year that they were already in the final phase of development of that first Cuban cell phone prototype, with software and systems developed by national institutions.

At that time, the company promoted the release of three models: the GDM-T22, the GDM-N23 and the GDM-A21L, with an Android 9 operating system and much less features than the current one.

The Cuban government persists in venturing into the manufacture of cell phones supposedly adapted to “the conditions of the country,” according to the official newspaper. Rebel Youth last year, when there is hardly any infrastructure to operate this type of technology on the island.

According to figures revealed by the Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), at the end of last year Cuba reached seven million mobile phone customersa figure that represents more than half of the country’s population.

Recently, a report from Worldwide Broadband Speed ​​League 2022 ranked Cuba as the nation in Latin America and the Caribbean with the worst internet speedjust 3 megabits per second.