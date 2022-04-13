Mobile screen sharing apps

Google Duo is not a specific application for screen sharing, but it does allow you to do so within it. It is one of those browser apps that They come pre-installed on the mobile , so surely you have it, even if you have not realized it. It is completely free.

Whether you have iOS or Android, we show you the following 5 most outstanding applications to share your screen. They are all completely free.

It is focused on video chat, but within its options, it allows you to share the screen with whoever you are communicating with. As in the other applications, you will be able to carry out other tasks while you share what is happening on your smartphone.

TeamViewer

Allows you to use the app to control other devices, such as computers or tablets. It is very reliable and offers great sharpness and solvency.

Despite its various functions, we are interested in the possibility of sharing the screen with other smartphones. It is not its main function, but it more than fulfills it. According to its developers, it allows connection of real-time HD video and audio and is highly secure, making it a reliable option

Skype

The list could not be closed without having one of the historical video calls. For years, Skype has been a program that also has a mobile version. Both on a computer and on a PC you can share the screen during the video call.

Since 2019 we have an option available in the lower menu where we can share everything that happens on our phone. We just have to click on Share screen and start the transition.

Castto

Castto does not allow you to share the screen with another smartphone but with a TV or tablet screen. This way you can reflect the content displayed on your device on a larger screen while you continue to operate from your mobile.

It is a highly recommended option to play music or videos at home. Also, this app is compatible with all Android devices and their versions. Partially due to this, it is one of the most downloaded applications within its theme.

Inkwire

It allows you to control the screen with another Android user, as it is only available for this system. Therefore, Inkwire is more than a screen sharer, it is a tool with which you can you drive someone else’s cell phone, obviously with her permission. Unfortunately, it is only available for Android.

To use it, both users must have the application. Whoever wishes to share their screen must send a numerical code to the future observer so that they can gain access. On the other hand, it is also possible to make contact through a link.