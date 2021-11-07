Mobile Telephony Portability: Virtual (MVNO) shares are growing while Iliad is losing ground – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

In the last AGCOM observatory published at the end of October 2021, the Authority for Guarantees in Communications focused, as always, on the data relating to portability in mobile telephony, providing an overview for the first half of the year.

In general, according to what the Observatory reports, in the last year, that is to say from June 2020 to June 2021, portability operations reached 11 million, bringing the total to quota 162 million portability.

The mobility index on the other hand, it is continuing to decrease, with a value of 12.3% in June 2021, against 13.6% in June 2020 and 13.5% in June 2019.

The term mobility index means the ratio between the lines mobilized since the beginning of the year and the corresponding overall average customer base.

The value is not easily comparable on a quarterly basis, since it is cumulative, since it indicates the ratio between the lines mobilized since the beginning of the year and the corresponding overall average customer base.

A comparison with previous observers is instead possible if they are taken as a reference the percentage distributions of incoming and outgoing lines, shown below (June 2021).

Inbound and outbound portability for individual operators

By concentrating at the moment the analysis only on the last observatory, as already described in June 2021, the trend already identified in the previous report continues, when WindTre’s record of outgoing lines was exceeded by virtual operators.

In short, looking at the distribution percentage of incoming and outgoing lines, WindTre it has 23.3% of outgoing lines on the total market and 15.5% of incoming lines on the total.

TIM instead it shows outgoing lines for 19.2% of the total and inbound lines for 16.9%, while Vodafone it has 21.2% of outgoing lines and 17.6% of incoming lines.

Iliad, on the other hand, accounts for 10.6% of outgoing lines and 18.3% of incoming lines, while virtual operators absorb 31.7% of incoming lines and account for 25.7% of those total output.

The comparison with the previous observatory

Comparing the quarterly data, therefore, between the previous and the current observatory, interesting trends emerge that need to be underlined for a more in-depth analysis of portability.

To do this, the graph of the previous observatory is shown below, therefore the one with the portability dynamics in March 2021.

Starting with WindTre, as can be seen from March 2021 to June 2021, the operator has substantially seen a reduction in outgoing lines on the total market, with a simultaneous increase in incoming lines.

WindTre’s position has therefore improved compared to last quarter, although the operator remains the one with the widest gap between the percentage of inbound and outbound lines.

Smaller variation, however, for TIM, which in the course of a quarter went from 19.7% of outgoing lines to 19.2%, while incoming lines went from 17.7% to 16.9%, with a sharper contraction in terms of incoming lines.

Vodafone on the other hand, it presented an increase in terms of outgoing lines on the total market, which went from 20.4% to 21.2%, and a slight decrease in incoming lines from 17.9% to the last figure equal to 17.6 %.

By doing so, the red operator has extended its gap between the percentage of outgoing and incoming lines, after a few quarters of substantial stability.

Turning instead to Iliad, the operator saw the percentage of outgoing lines on the total market decrease again, passing from 11% to 10.6%, after a few months in which the trend had been for an increase in outgoing lines.

With reference instead to the incoming lines, the percentage share of Iliad contracted significantly, going from 19.8% in March 2021 to 18.3%.

Finally, it can be noted the growing weight of virtuals in the dynamics of mobile phone portability, considering that in March 2021 the percentage of incoming lines was 29.9% and in the last observatory it reached 31.7%.

In any case, the share of outgoing lines on the total market also underwent an important acceleration, passing from 24.7% to 25.7% of the total.

Once again, therefore, the virtual ones (among which the secondary brands of TIM, Vodafone and WindTre are not counted) constitute the highest share of inbound and outbound lines, representing a common goal for outbound and inbound portability in telephony mobile.

