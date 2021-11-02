mobiles and tablets at risk

Malware Snake appears on the web, the new virus that can damage your devices. Let’s see how to avoid it and how to defend yourself.

New notice by the Cybereason Global Security Operations Center (GSOC), which released a new note regarding one of the cyber threats that has been taking off in the last month. We are talking about Malware Snake, a feature-rich virus, which is targeting several devices. Furthermore, this malware allows hackers to steal sensitive information.

Industry experts have been studying this virus since November 2020, when it first appeared on the net. Hackers spread this malware mostly via phishing e-mails, with bogus links that are nothing more than a way of introducing Snake to our device. However, there is no lack of events on the most popular browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Edge and apps of various kinds, including also Discord and TeamSpeak. Criminals are used to deceive unwitting users with a ‘innocent‘ exe file. with a code inside that will be decoded by the system.

Malware Snake, how this virus works

Once introduced into the devices, Malware Snake it will try to stop any programs that might detect it. So the first to be at risk are anti-viruses such as: Avast, AVG, McAfee and Norton. Soon after the virus will manage to steal e-mails, credentials and other sensitive data from the following apps: Discord, Thunderbird, Outlook, Brave browser, Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Vivaldi, Pidgin, FileZilla and Yandex.

Also from the operating system they will come data, geolocation, IP address and other data on the network used were also stolen. All this precious material stolen by hackers is then sold on the famous darkweb. Indeed, the prices for this data vary from 25 Dollars to 500 Dollars. In the last period there are many viruses used for the resale of sensitive data. One of these even takes up the popular Korean TV series’Squid Game‘.

To avoid the malware of which we have spoken extensively, it will be enough to be very careful in using the internet. Particular attention must be paid to those files that are downloaded from unsafe sites and from e-mails of dubious origin. The researchers of the Cybereason Global Security Operations Center they especially recommend the use of secure passwords. Changing passwords often can help you avoid i leak from the dark web.