Mobility bonus, here is the new discount for bikes and scooters: requirements and how to request it

Off to the new mobility bonus complete with rules set byRevenue Agency. From 13 April to 13 May 2022, anyone who scrapped an old vehicle (category M1) and bought a “greener” vehicle between August and December 2020 will be able to submit the model to the Revenue Agency to obtain a tax credit up to 750 euros for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes. The tax discount also applies to users who have subscribed to the public service or to car sharing services.

The bonus can only be claimed in the tax return. In fact, at the end of January, a provision signed by the Director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, defined the criteria and procedures for using the subsidy provided for by the Relaunch Decree. On that occasion, the communication model that taxpayers must transmit to the Revenue was also approved. To access the subsidy, within the overall spending limit of 5 million euros, it is necessary to have delivered for scrapping, in the same period, at the same time as the purchase of a vehicle, even used, with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, a second vehicle of category M1 (cars) falling within those provided for by the relevant legislation.

Mobility bonus: how to apply?

To take advantage of the mobility bonus, it will be necessary to communicate to the Inland Revenue, from 13 April to 13 May 2022, the amount of expenses incurred and the tax credit requested by sending the model approved with today’s Provision using the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the website or the telematic channels of the Agency. The tax credit can only be used in the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due and can be used no later than the tax period 2022. Within 10 days of the expiry of the application submission deadline, the percentage of credit will be disclosed. ” tax payable to each applicant, based on the requests received and taking into account the spending limit of 5 million.