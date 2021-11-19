Mobility call, 65 doctors from other regions ask to move to Sardinia

This is the first contingent that submitted the application: the call provides for a total availability of 166 places for public facilities, hospitals and territorial medicine

CAGLIARI. Up to now, 65 doctors resident in various Italian regions have signed up to the regional mobility tender and are asking to move to Sardinia. This is the first contingent that submitted the application: the call provides for a total availability of 166 places for public facilities, hospitals and territorial medicine.

The destination of the new staff will take into account the disciplines of origin and the organizational needs of Ats. Up to now, specialists in urology, anesthesia, internal medicine, hygiene, pulmonology, neurology, orthopedics, oncology, psychiatry, neurosurgery, occupational medicine, cardiology, hemodynamics, nephrology, general surgery, gynecology, radiodiagnostics, first aid, have joined. physical medicine and rehabilitation.

A figure positively commented by the President of the Region Christian Solinas, who recalls how the Region, in addition to having planned and partly already completed a series of public competitions to cover the serious gaps in staff present in all the structures of the public health system, is also using other recruiting tools.

“It is necessary to return to investing in personnel – says President Solinas -: an aspect that was too neglected in the past, in years of blocking turnover and infrastructural investments, of a spasmodic search for balanced budgets that do not reconcile with the needs of a service efficient healthcare and up to the citizens’ right expectations. The Board – recalls President Solinas – approved a personnel plan with the aim of responding in the three-year period 2021-2023 to the needs of the companies of the regional health system, rebalancing the outgoing workforce, and strengthening the current staff, providing for a balance positive of 2,081 units. Between 2021 and 2023, 3,046 employees of the regional health system will retire, including health, technical, administrative and professional personnel. In the same period 5,127 hires were planned. The mobility notice represents an important support, even in the small numbers if compared to the general shortage of staff ».